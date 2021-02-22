Brokers Offer Predictions for The Andersons, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Andersons in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. Seaport Global Securities analyst E. Larson now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.77. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for The Andersons’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.
The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.19). The Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.02%.
Shares of The Andersons stock opened at $25.63 on Monday. The Andersons has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $845.23 million, a P/E ratio of -366.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average is $21.66.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in The Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in The Andersons in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Andersons in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Andersons by 27,207.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.
About The Andersons
The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.
