Brokers Set Expectations for Avanos Medical, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AVNS)

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Avanos Medical in a report issued on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AVNS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Avanos Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

AVNS opened at $45.56 on Monday. Avanos Medical has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.76 and a 200-day moving average of $40.41.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,235,000 after acquiring an additional 177,432 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 5.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,057,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,335,000 after buying an additional 104,925 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $4,658,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 113.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 63,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at $1,644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

