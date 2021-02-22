Brokers Set Expectations for Newmont Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newmont in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.92. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.97.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $56.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.76 and a 200-day moving average of $62.57. The company has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Newmont has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Trybe Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $9,148,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,778,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 24,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $305,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $83,446.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,219,473.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,747 shares of company stock worth $2,240,929. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 121.21%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

