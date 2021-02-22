Brokers Set Expectations for The Progressive Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Progressive in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.71. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Progressive’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PGR. Zacks Investment Research cut The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Progressive from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $87.06 on Monday. The Progressive has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $102.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $255,447.00. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,195,026 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in The Progressive by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 858,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,869,000 after acquiring an additional 16,143 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in The Progressive by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 14,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in The Progressive by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 13,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Progressive by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

