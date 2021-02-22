Brokers Set Expectations for Waste Connections, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WCN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.83.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $99.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 127.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.02. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $70.87 and a fifty-two week high of $111.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $214,704.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.79%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.