Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) dropped 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.09 and last traded at $46.22. Approximately 1,999,220 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,114,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.19.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.304 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,555,000 after acquiring an additional 466,299 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 386.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 28,992 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 26,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 9,386 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 258.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 23,907 shares during the last quarter. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile (NYSE:BEPC)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.