BTU Protocol (BTU) Tops 1-Day Volume of $833.00

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. BTU Protocol has a market cap of $55.60 million and approximately $833.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BTU Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00056951 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 43.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.69 or 0.00728122 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00039729 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00026778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006134 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00061255 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,312.53 or 0.04365679 BTC.

BTU Protocol Coin Profile

BTU Protocol (CRYPTO:BTU) is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,014,336 coins. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BTU Protocol Coin Trading

BTU Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BTU Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTU Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.