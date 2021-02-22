Buckhead Capital Management LLC Acquires 413 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of MA stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $331.42. The company had a trading volume of 27,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,315,371. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $336.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.72. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25. The firm has a market cap of $330.40 billion, a PE ratio of 49.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total transaction of $18,711,753.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at $35,680,703,439.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532 over the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.47.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.