Buckhead Capital Management LLC Buys 3,866 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for 2.1% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in 3M by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,221,000 after buying an additional 66,839 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $3,137,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 222,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,858,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 29,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,173,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $1,441,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.23.

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,100.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,904 shares of company stock valued at $7,514,868 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $176.12. 21,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,942,721. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.86. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $187.27. The company has a market cap of $101.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

