Buckhead Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for about 2.4% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $9,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth about $1,169,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.08.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $4.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $243.91. 6,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 90.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $284.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $257.10 and its 200 day moving average is $245.02.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

