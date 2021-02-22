Buckhead Capital Management LLC Has $10.89 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,547 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,719 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 2.7% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Walmart by 26.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,021,000 after buying an additional 2,662,599 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,830,028 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,705,299,000 after buying an additional 497,775 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 18.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,471,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,467 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Walmart by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,053,866,000 after purchasing an additional 824,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 13.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $885,140,000 after purchasing an additional 758,348 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Barclays upped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, FIX downgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.72.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total value of $39,106,600.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,965,000 shares of company stock worth $1,311,930,995. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $137.23. The company had a trading volume of 97,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,043,583. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.64. The stock has a market cap of $388.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

