Buckhead Capital Management LLC Purchases 122 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 57.2% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG traded down $22.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,079.07. The stock had a trading volume of 16,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,717. The company has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,901.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,697.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total value of $39,036.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

