Buckhead Capital Management LLC Purchases 949 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,642 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. American Express accounts for 1.9% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.46.

Shares of AXP traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.50. 38,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,892,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.97. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $133.36. The stock has a market cap of $108.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

