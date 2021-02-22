Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) rose 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.56 and last traded at $6.31. Approximately 403,354 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 715,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $100.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.87.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative net margin of 10.25% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $74.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristides Capital LLC grew its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6.5% during the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 149,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 69.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6,250.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 127,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

