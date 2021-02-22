Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) shares dropped 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $64.81 and last traded at $67.20. Approximately 8,033,022 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 9,106,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.75.

In other Bumble news, CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd purchased 488,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $20,999,953.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $1,018,488,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc operates online dating and social networking platforms. It provides subscription and credit-based dating products servicing North America, Europe, and various other countries. Its platforms enable people to connect and build relationships across various areas of life, including love, friendships, careers, and beyond.

