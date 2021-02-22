Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN) Insider Anthony Viljoen Sells 3,000,000 Shares

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN) insider Anthony Viljoen sold 3,000,000 shares of Bushveld Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22), for a total transaction of £510,000 ($666,318.26).
Shares of BMN stock opened at GBX 18.50 ($0.24) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 14.71. The firm has a market cap of £220.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12. Bushveld Minerals Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 7.75 ($0.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 24.50 ($0.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 4.30.
