Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN) Insider Anthony Viljoen Sells 3,000,000 Shares

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN) insider Anthony Viljoen sold 3,000,000 shares of Bushveld Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22), for a total transaction of £510,000 ($666,318.26).

Shares of BMN stock opened at GBX 18.50 ($0.24) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 14.71. The firm has a market cap of £220.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12. Bushveld Minerals Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 7.75 ($0.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 24.50 ($0.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 4.30.

About Bushveld Minerals

Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated vanadium producer in South Africa. The company engages in vanadium mining and processing, and iron ore exploration activities. Its projects include Mokopane Vanadium Project and the Brits Vanadium Project. The company is also developing and promoting vanadium in the global energy storage market through the application of vanadium redox flow batteries.

