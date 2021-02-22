Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.85

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.85 and last traded at $25.85, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.74.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

