BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,386,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125,360 shares during the quarter. BWX Technologies accounts for about 1.5% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 7.75% of BWX Technologies worth $445,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 14,506 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,114,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,289,000 after acquiring an additional 23,836 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,444,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Shares of BWX Technologies stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.41. 1,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,136. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $70.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96.

BWXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.17.

In related news, Director John A. Fees sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $555,422.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,624.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $171,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,837 shares in the company, valued at $5,319,560.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,600 shares of company stock worth $955,359 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.