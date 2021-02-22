BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.05-$3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.13. BWX Technologies also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.05-3.20 EPS.

NYSE BWXT traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,232. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.12 and a 200 day moving average of $57.80. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $40.40 and a one year high of $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on BWXT. Robert W. Baird lowered BWX Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.17.

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $171,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,319,560.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,600 shares of company stock worth $955,359. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.