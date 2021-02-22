C3.ai (AI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AI stock opened at $134.54 on Monday. C3.ai has a 52-week low of $96.00 and a 52-week high of $183.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AI shares. Wedbush started coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.89.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

