C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Stock Price Down 6.2%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) shares fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $125.73 and last traded at $126.22. 2,245,067 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 3,254,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.54.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.89.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.39 and a 200 day moving average of $54.03.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

