Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Position Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,384,644 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,449 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.35% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $22,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,669 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 72,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 262,370 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,269 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE COG opened at $18.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.13. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $22.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.44.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.