Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Purchased by Swedbank

Swedbank increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,642,088 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,199 shares during the quarter. Swedbank owned approximately 0.59% of Cadence Design Systems worth $222,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,273,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,403,137,000 after acquiring an additional 980,279 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $845,801,000 after buying an additional 1,643,533 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 8.1% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $592,517,000 after buying an additional 415,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 37.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,282,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,794,000 after buying an additional 349,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 14.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,261,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,509,000 after buying an additional 154,781 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $4.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $134.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,385. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.08. The company has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $149.08.

In related news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 5,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total transaction of $806,563.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 299,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,838,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $6,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,709 shares in the company, valued at $105,218,031.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,171,858. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

