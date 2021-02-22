Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.72-0.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $710-730 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $703.11 million.Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.95-3.05 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $6.50 on Monday, hitting $133.16. 2,081,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $51.39 and a 12 month high of $149.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cadence Design Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.50.

In other news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $641,295.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $2,888,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,165,206.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,171,858. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

