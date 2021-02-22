Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $6.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $133.16. 2,063,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.95 and its 200-day moving average is $119.52. The stock has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $149.08.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $6,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,218,031.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 5,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total value of $806,563.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 299,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,838,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,171,858 in the last three months. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDNS. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.