Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its target price upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CDNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Shares of CDNS opened at $139.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.76 and a 200-day moving average of $119.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $51.39 and a 52 week high of $149.08.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $6,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,218,031.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 5,634 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total value of $806,563.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 299,234 shares in the company, valued at $42,838,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 155,300 shares of company stock worth $21,171,858 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $276,217,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $845,801,000 after buying an additional 1,643,533 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,273,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,403,137,000 after buying an additional 980,279 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 741.3% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 734,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,302,000 after buying an additional 647,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.1% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $592,517,000 after buying an additional 415,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

