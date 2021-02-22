CAE (CAE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CAE (NYSE: CAE) in the last few weeks:

2/16/2021 – CAE had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $38.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – CAE had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $33.00 to $34.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – CAE had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2021 – CAE was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CAE is a world leader in providing simulation and modelling technologies, and integrated training services to the civil aviation industry and defence forces around the globe. The Company design, manufacture and supply simulation equipment and offer training and services. This includes integrated modelling, simulation and training solutions for commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, aircraft manufacturers and military organizations and a global network of training centres for pilots, and in some instances, cabin crew and maintenance workers. “

1/12/2021 – CAE was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CAE is a world leader in providing simulation and modelling technologies, and integrated training services to the civil aviation industry and defence forces around the globe. The Company design, manufacture and supply simulation equipment and offer training and services. This includes integrated modelling, simulation and training solutions for commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, aircraft manufacturers and military organizations and a global network of training centres for pilots, and in some instances, cabin crew and maintenance workers. “

1/4/2021 – CAE had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $33.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NYSE CAE opened at $25.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.59. CAE Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $30.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 142.73, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73.

Get CAE Inc alerts:

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $832.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in CAE by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,404,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025,126 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in CAE by 86,641.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,035,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,448 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in CAE by 17.0% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,647,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,786 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in CAE by 71.3% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 4,519,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new position in CAE in the fourth quarter worth about $32,377,000. 52.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.