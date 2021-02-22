CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 875,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 284,420 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of CAE worth $24,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of CAE by 9.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CAE by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE stock opened at $25.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.59. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $30.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.73, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $832.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAE. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CAE from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of CAE from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CAE from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CAE in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

