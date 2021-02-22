CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CAIXY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of CaixaBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get CaixaBank alerts:

CaixaBank stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.96. 298,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,221. CaixaBank has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $0.79.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CaixaBank stock. Park National bought a new position in shares of CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 34,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

CaixaBank Company Profile

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It offers retail, corporate, and institutional banking, as well as cash management and market services.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.