Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) shares rose 7.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.77 and last traded at $16.59. Approximately 443,759 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 418,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.

CAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.47.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.44. Caleres had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $647.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $216,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,985.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $498,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,228,761.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,500 shares of company stock worth $831,330 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Caleres by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,255,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,288,000 after buying an additional 1,523,951 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $891,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Caleres by 329.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 553,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after buying an additional 424,530 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,695,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Caleres by 749.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 324,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 286,019 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

