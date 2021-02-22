Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $0.19.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Shares of CFWFF opened at $3.29 on Monday. Calfrac Well Services has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $30.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average is $0.84.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.