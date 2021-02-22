California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 14,208 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,090 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,208 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.26% of Bank of Hawaii worth $7,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $89.10 on Monday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $91.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

