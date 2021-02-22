California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 20,861 Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,861 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.26% of H.B. Fuller worth $7,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 200.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 8,742 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 3,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $213,857.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,058.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

FUL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird raised H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on H.B. Fuller from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

Shares of FUL stock opened at $57.51 on Monday. H.B. Fuller has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $59.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.20. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $777.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

