California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 2,222 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of The Howard Hughes worth $7,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 12.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 2,516,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,132,855.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 625 shares of The Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $49,931.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,085.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,140 shares of company stock worth $811,809 in the last ninety days. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HHC stock opened at $99.51 on Monday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $129.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.52 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HHC shares. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

