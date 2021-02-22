California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 253 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $7,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 319.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE:WTM opened at $1,219.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $629.21 and a 12-month high of $1,219.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,062.20 and its 200 day moving average is $946.91.

In related news, Director Morgan W. Davis sold 1,500 shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,133.28, for a total transaction of $1,699,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,713,789.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

