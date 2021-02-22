California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,651 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 38,147 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.26% of BancorpSouth Bank worth $7,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BXS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 2,055.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 251,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after buying an additional 239,689 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 479,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,167,000 after purchasing an additional 200,690 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 25.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,287,000 after purchasing an additional 170,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 291.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 158,417 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the third quarter worth about $733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXS stock opened at $30.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.26 and its 200 day moving average is $25.12. BancorpSouth Bank has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $30.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.28%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BXS. Raymond James reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a report on Thursday, December 10th. DA Davidson lowered BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

BancorpSouth Bank Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

