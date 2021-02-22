California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,386 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.25% of Meritage Homes worth $7,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,994,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $661,761,000 after purchasing an additional 226,625 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.5% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,455,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,723,000 after buying an additional 7,376 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 650,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,896,000 after buying an additional 324,274 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 17.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 515,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,983,000 after buying an additional 77,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 4.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 477,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,723,000 after buying an additional 18,572 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.63.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $84.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.10. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $117.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $38,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.