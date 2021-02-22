California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 12,333 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,333 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.26% of GATX worth $7,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GATX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get GATX alerts:

NYSE:GATX opened at $99.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.04. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $50.69 and a twelve month high of $100.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.85.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.53 million. GATX had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

In other GATX news, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 29,400 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $2,843,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,945,543.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 6,700 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $608,963.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,675,137.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,400 shares of company stock worth $5,110,547. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

GATX Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.