California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 4,228 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of 1Life Healthcare worth $7,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the third quarter worth $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 126.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 14,428.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

ONEM stock opened at $56.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.40. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $59.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion and a PE ratio of -31.48.

ONEM has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink upgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.86.

In other news, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $414,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 20,200 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $753,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 965,142 shares of company stock worth $41,806,771.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

