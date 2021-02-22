California Public Employees Retirement System Has $7.41 Million Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Ingevity worth $7,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 3,724.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 9,908 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 247.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,218,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,227,000 after buying an additional 867,373 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 3rd quarter worth $751,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingevity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.14.

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $69.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Ingevity Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $79.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.41. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 2.21.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $325.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.24 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

