California Public Employees Retirement System Has $7.72 Million Stock Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of PotlatchDeltic worth $7,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth $3,694,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 118,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 64,061 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PotlatchDeltic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

PCH opened at $53.19 on Monday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.93 and its 200 day moving average is $46.61.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.00%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 18,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $971,907.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darin Robert Ball sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $165,499.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,553 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

