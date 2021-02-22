California Public Employees Retirement System Has $7.98 Million Stock Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 993,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,299 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Equitrans Midstream worth $7,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, SL Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETRN opened at $7.47 on Monday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $11.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average is $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 2.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

ETRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

