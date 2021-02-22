California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Equity Commonwealth worth $7,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 21.7% in the third quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQC stock opened at $28.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.18. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.23. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $35.08.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 604.59%. The business had revenue of $14.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

