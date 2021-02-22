California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.13% of Credit Acceptance worth $8,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CACC. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 318,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $107,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,499 shares during the period. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 190,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,767,000 after acquiring an additional 28,523 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 88,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,899,000 after acquiring an additional 11,241 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 414.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 12,308 shares during the period. 71.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.00.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.52, for a total value of $1,300,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $366.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 23.45 and a quick ratio of 23.45. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $199.00 and a 1-year high of $539.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.49.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.59 by $0.84. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 30.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 36.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

