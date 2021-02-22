California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $7,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 60,175 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $652,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 109,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

HAIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.85.

HAIN opened at $43.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.86. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $45.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 167.00 and a beta of 0.89.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

