California Public Employees Retirement System Invests $7.17 Million in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 436,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,166,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.26% of FS KKR Capital Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 9,977 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,351,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,631,000 after purchasing an additional 156,812 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 45,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 10,641 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $582,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FS KKR Capital Corp. II alerts:

In other FS KKR Capital Corp. II news, Director Brian R. Ford acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $28,144.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,628.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE FSKR opened at $18.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $18.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.