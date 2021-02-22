California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 2,819 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,731 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $7,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $74.96 on Monday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.72.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. Analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

