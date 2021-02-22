California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 44,267 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,267 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Covetrus worth $7,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Covetrus during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Covetrus during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Scott Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Covetrus during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Covetrus during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,556 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $213,017.04. Also, insider Dustin Finer sold 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $195,198.60. Insiders sold a total of 35,556 shares of company stock worth $1,311,404 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Covetrus stock opened at $35.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.72. Covetrus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $40.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.05.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Covetrus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

