California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 9,181 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Univar Solutions worth $7,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the first quarter worth about $49,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the third quarter worth about $176,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 903.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 10,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNVR opened at $21.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 116.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.45. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $23.02.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Univar Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Univar Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.30.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

