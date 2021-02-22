California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of ChemoCentryx worth $7,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 27,696 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 387.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 39,186 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 408,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after buying an additional 44,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 463,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,728,000 after buying an additional 78,855 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI opened at $67.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.93 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.96. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $70.29.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCXI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ChemoCentryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.11.

In other news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $92,166.25. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 87,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,845,083.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $1,218,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,881,979.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,312 shares of company stock worth $5,790,612 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

